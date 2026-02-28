Numbers Reveal Just How Good Devin Bush Was Last Year

Devin Bush was given an opportunity by the Cleveland Browns over the past few seasons, and he made the most of it. He has enjoyed resurgent years, and everyone is taking notice.

Writing for PFF, Mason Cameron dug into the numbers and revealed that Bush was ranked as the fourth-best linebacker from the 2025 NFL season, behind only Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jack Campbell of the Detroit Lions, and Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Bush revitalized his career in Cleveland in 2024 and took another step forward with an increased role in 2025. He responded by posting the highest PFF overall grade of his career (87.6). Bush’s calling card has been his consistency as a run defender, where he has posted an 86.0-plus PFF grade in each of the past two seasons. But the key to his climb into the top five comes from his improvements in coverage, where his 80.8 PFF coverage grade in the box ranked in the 98th percentile,” Cameron wrote.

There is no doubt that Bush has had a second wind since coming to the Browns, and their defense is better because of that. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the team now needs to decide just how much they are willing to spend to keep him.

General manager Andrew Berry will need to be strategic this offseason as he works to restructure contracts and ease the Browns’ salary cap burden.

If Cleveland is forced to make difficult financial decisions, the defense is likely where this will happen.

If Bush leaves in free agency, the Browns could attempt to replace him through the draft. However, finding a rookie capable of immediately matching his recent production would be a challenge.

