Chris Simms Predicts Winner Of Browns-Lions Matchup

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 4 as road underdogs against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, facing a 2-1 team fresh off a commanding 38-30 victory over Baltimore.

Analysts suggest Cleveland’s defense could face its toughest test yet against a Lions squad eyeing a Super Bowl run.

Former player Chris Simms offered his prediction for the matchup, outlining how he sees the contest unfolding.

“I think this is one of those where Cleveland hangs around for a while, and Detroit puts them away late. We could be sitting there 14-13 Lions. They score early, 4th quarter, it’s 20-13 or 21-13, and then a late score puts them away… I’m going 28-13 Lions on this one.,” Simms said.

Cleveland’s defense has emerged as the NFL’s most suffocating unit through three weeks.

The Browns lead the league in total yards allowed and rush defense while ranking among the top 10 in pass defense.

Myles Garrett anchors a formidable front seven, with rookie Mason Graham already meeting expectations by helping contain elite runners like Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry.

Detroit’s coaches have stressed caution, pointing to Cleveland’s upset of Green Bay as a reminder to respect their opponent.

Projections suggest the Lions may score their season-low on Sunday against this dominant Browns defense.

However, Cleveland’s offensive limitations remain glaring.

If the Browns can sustain drives, protect the football, and capitalize on scoring chances, their defense could set the stage for a signature road victory over a legitimate title threat.

NEXT:

Insider Has Theory About Shedeur Sanders' Controversial Comments