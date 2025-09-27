Insider Has Theory About Shedeur Sanders’ Controversial Comments

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has become one of the season’s most intriguing storylines.

Shedeur Sanders, who dropped from early-round projections to the fifth round, remains third on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel after three weeks without a regular-season snap.

Despite his limited role, Sanders made waves with recent comments about his capabilities.

“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.

Analyst Tony Grossi viewed these remarks as indicative of Sanders struggling with his reduced spotlight.

“Shedeur can’t help himself, he’s been out of the limelight, he’s hurting,” Grossi said.

"Shedeur can't help himself, he's been out of the limelight, he's hurting," – @TonyGrossi on Shedeur's QB comments. pic.twitter.com/5eqcfz69GS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 26, 2025

Some interpret Sanders’ words as standard athlete confidence, the kind of self-belief necessary for NFL success. Others see them as overstepping for a player so far down on the depth chart.

Confidence remains essential currency in professional football, with countless examples of late-round picks and overlooked players proving that unwavering self-belief can fuel long-term success.

His development behind the scenes has given him time to learn the offense, and the team could see him as a potential spark later in the season.

A late-season opportunity would also give the Browns a chance to evaluate Sanders in meaningful action and gauge his long-term potential.

