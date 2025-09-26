Chris Simms Sees A Future Star Emerging With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have completely transformed their backfield for 2025, moving beyond the Nick Chubb era with promising rookie talent.

The team invested heavily in the draft by selecting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, two complementary running backs with different skill sets designed to revitalize a struggling offense.

Judkins overcame a challenging offseason that included legal issues and contract delays to emerge as Cleveland’s primary offensive weapon.

The second-round pick missed nearly all of training camp and preseason after contract negotiations stretched until just before the season opener.

Analyst Chris Simms recently praised the rookie’s early impact on Cleveland’s ground game and believes he has a promising future ahead.

“Judkins is going to be the guy going forward here. I think that’s the big thing, and that’s going to help out their football team. He is a bell cow running back who can get tough, smash-mouth, tough yards that way up the middle, and then, at the same time, you give him a lane or a little hole and he’s a guy that can rip off a 50–60 yard run. I think he’s got that type of talent,” Simms said.

Selected 36th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins was activated for Week 2 and immediately energized Cleveland’s rushing attack.

He gained 61 yards on 10 carries while adding three receptions for 10 yards against Baltimore.

The Browns named him their starter by Week 3, where he delivered 94 rushing yards on 18 attempts with a 38-yard run and his first NFL touchdown.

Judkins handled 18 of Cleveland’s 19 running back carries in that breakout performance, demonstrating the coaching staff’s confidence in their rookie.

His usage level is uncommon for a player who missed training camp entirely.

Through two games, Judkins leads all rookie running backs in rushing yards with 155, yards per carry at 5.3, and yards over expected at plus-56.

His combination of volume, efficiency, and ability to force missed tackles has established him among the league’s most productive backs overall, giving Cleveland its most dangerous rushing threat since Nick Chubb’s prime years.

