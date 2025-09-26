Bernie Kosar Delivers Tough Truth About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 4 facing a troubling reality that has defined their 2025 season.

Their defense continues performing at an elite level while the offense struggles with scoring, stalled drives, and costly turnovers.

This glaring issue threatens Cleveland’s postseason hopes despite having one of the league’s most dominant defensive units.

While calls for a quarterback change grow louder, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is urging patience with the current situation.

“I think it would be torture for a young quarterback out there. I mean, look, I want to see him play, but it’s hard. It’s hard in the NFL—even with loaded teams. And this team, I’m not picking on it, but it’s not loaded. To put the young guys out there right now is sinful. If you want to see them fail, that’s how you do it. You’re going to develop bad habits, you’re not going to believe in yourself, your eyes are going to drop, and you’re going to start hearing the demons. It’s too early.”Kosar explained on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has appeared rattled under pressure and unable to elevate the struggling offense.

The Browns’ passing attack lacks explosive playmakers at receiver and fails to create consistent downfield threats.

Flacco’s limited mobility and diminished arm strength have been exploited by aggressive defenses, making Cleveland’s offense predictable and easier to defend.

Kosar argues that throwing rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders into Cleveland’s current offensive state could damage their confidence before they get a fair opportunity to develop.

The Browns have seen flashes from their rookie running backs, but they’ve failed to sustain drives or control time of possession, putting additional pressure on their defense.

Both rookie quarterbacks could potentially add energy with their athleticism and improvisational ability.

However, neither has faced a starting NFL defense, and behind Cleveland’s banged-up offensive line and thin receiver corps, the learning curve would be steep.

The very real risk of turnovers and stalled development looms large, particularly with Detroit’s punishing front seven awaiting in Week 4.

