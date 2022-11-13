Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Cleveland Browns Vs. Miami Dolphins Score Predictions

Cleveland Browns Vs. Miami Dolphins Score Predictions

By

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns finds a hole in the Miami Dolphins line during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The (3-5) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (6-3) Miami Dolphins in week 10 of the NFL season.

The Browns enter this matchup coming off a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Who will prevail?

Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup.

 

Writer: Wendi Oliveros

The 3-5 Cleveland Browns have not played football in the month of November.

After the Halloween victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, it has felt like a long bye week.

The good news is that it appears players have gotten healthier during the bye.

Denzel Ward made his way back out to the practice field and says he is playing though he is not yet officially cleared from the concussion protocol.

The Browns will need all of their healthy players to handle this explosive 6-3 Miami Dolphins team.

Despite the disparity in their records, these teams have similar statistics through the first half of the season.

The Browns gained an average of 397.4 yards per game while the Dolphins have 393.2.

In points scored, each team has allowed an average of 24.9 while scoring 25 (Browns) and 23.7 (Dolphins).

There are two big differences that I see.

The passing game for the Dolphins with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as Tua Tagovailoa’s receivers is better than the Browns’ passing game.

And the Dolphins have played well at home in 2022, only losing one home game (to the Minnesota Vikings) this season.

Because of these two factors, I am predicting that the Dolphins will edge out the Browns in yet another close game for Cleveland this season.

My Prediction: Dolphins 27, Browns 24 

 

Writer: Pat Opperman

Miami smells blood after the Jets’ Week 9 upset of the Buffalo Bills made capturing an AFC East title more realistic.

And Josh Allen’s elbow injury helps highlight what Tua Tagovailoa is doing with the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa is 6-0 in games he finished this season, and even with his injury-shortened loss, he is 14-2 over his last 16 starts.

He doesn’t care about flashy numbers, but he takes care of the ball and makes enough big plays.

And that’s exactly what the Browns need from Jacoby Brissett to save Cleveland’s playoff hopes.

Fans hope Kevin Stefanski uses the “Bengals Plan” the rest of the season, with heavy doses of rushing.

But it is the defense that must continue to find its strengths and cover its weaknesses.

Joe Woods’ unit is as healthy as ever, but fans won’t mind if he keeps some recent changes in play.

Putting the green dot on John Johnson energized the maligned safety and Sione Takitaki looked great in the middle of the linebacker corps.

Momentum might have been lost during a bye week, but what a great victory this could be for the Browns.

Stefanski can move to 3-0 after bye weeks if the defense holds up.

It’ll be dicey, but…

My Prediction: Browns 25, Dolphins 23 

 

Writer: Ben Donahue

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off their bye week and immediately enter a tough three-game stretch.

First, the Browns face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, followed by the Buffalo Bills, and then Tom Brady and his Bucs.

This is the make-or-break portion of the team’s schedule.

Winning even one of these games would be a boon for the team as the countdown for Deshaun Watson’s debut gets closer by the day.

It will be interesting to see which Cleveland team shows up on Sunday.

Will it be the team that dropped four straight in October or the squad that crushed the Cincinnati Bengals by 19 points in Week 8?

Regardless, they play a Dolphins team that has won three straight after losing three straight when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured.

The Fins sport a great trio of playmakers in Tua and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Here’s an interesting stat: Miami has not lost this year when all three have played an entire game together.

Tagovailoa has thrown for over 300 yards the last two weeks and has passed for six total touchdowns, no interceptions, and has a 130+ rating in those games.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ pass defense has given up seven touchdowns to receivers this year including a 96.9 rating to opposing pass catchers.

The best way to defeat a pass-heavy opponent has always been to chew up the clock and leave that offense little time to work.

That’s perfect for Cleveland as Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb are built for such a day.

When used to their potential, Chubb averages 105.1 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry while Hunt averages four yards per tote.

Miami’s defense is ranked 26th in the NFL, which means Kevin Stefanski can let loose the dogs.

Sprinkle in some passes against a Fins secondary that gave up a ton of yardage to Chicago’s Justin Fields last week and we have ourselves a game.

Unfortunately, since the contest is in Southern Florida, and the Browns are still too streaky for my liking, I’m picking against them.

My Prediction: Dolphins 30, Browns 24 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jimmy Swartz

Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan base. Whether it was Red Right 88, The Drive, The Fumble, The Move, and whatever we're calling the post-1999 quarterback dilemma, Browns fans just want a winner. When I'm not plugging away in front of the computer, I'm probably watching sports or thinking about sports.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/13/22)

1 hour ago

browns helmet

Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday

18 hours ago

Jerry Tillery #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Will The Browns Have Interest in Jerry Tillery?

19 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why Are The Browns So Conservative With Nick Chubb?

20 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Losses Already Haunting The Browns In 2022

22 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/12/22)

1 day ago

Former NFL player Joe Thomas speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

NFL Fans React To Joe Thomas' Must-See Rant

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/11/22)

2 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes Splash In Germany With NFL Network

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

1 Stat Has Jacoby Brissett Among The NFL Elite

3 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Browns Receive Massive Praise From An Upcoming Opponent

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out Four Players

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/10/22)

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nick Chubb Comments On Kareem Hunt Not Getting Traded

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Dolphins

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Kareem Hunt #27 in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns' Win Over The Dolphins

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Reasons To Believe The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/8/22)

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Storylines To Watch For The Browns The Rest Of The Season

6 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns looks to break the tackle of Chapelle Russell #53 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Adding 2 Key Reinforcements To The Roster

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

What's The Future Of Jack Conklin In Cleveland?

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/13/22)

No more pages to load