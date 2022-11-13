Browns Nation News And Notes (11/13/22)

It is Game Day in Week 10, Sunday, November 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns escaped cold and snowy Ohio for the sunshine of South Beach, Florida.

The Browns take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EST.

Here is the Game Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Fans Travel To Miami

If social media is any indication, a lot of Browns fans made the trip to Miami for the game.

In Miami Beach waiting for you! With a lot of fellow fans!!! GO BROWNS!!! #CLEvsMIA #Browns See you tomorrow! 🏈 — Melissa DeGennaro (@mkdegennaro) November 12, 2022

We have been treated to a video of in-flight spontaneous “Here We Go Brownies” chants.

A scenic beach post also shows Browns team flags firmly planted in the South Florida sand.

Note that there are no Miami Dolphins flags anywhere to be seen.

A famous fan who spent some time in Miami during his college years is also traveling to the game.

He is legendary Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

2. Game Day Hype Video And Uniform

The Browns Twitter account is getting fans near and far hyped for the big Week 10 game.

The team needs to continue the winning ways it started against the Bengals before the bye week.

Here is the hype video to get everyone excited.

BE A DAWG TODAY 😤🦴

… well tomorrow but you know what we mean 📺: #CLEvsMIA 1pm on CBS pic.twitter.com/bKMv7KngZC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 12, 2022

For the game day uniform, it is the brown jersey, the white pants with stripes up the side, and white socks with stripes.

bringing out some heat for Miami 🥵 pic.twitter.com/fCcRYDnKye — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2022

3. Browns Vs. Dolphins Through The Years

The Browns have faced the Dolphins 20 times throughout the years.

The Dolphins lead the series 11-9 though the Browns were victorious the last time the teams met on November 24, 2019, in Cleveland by the score of 41-24.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!