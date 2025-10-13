Cleveland Host Blasts Myles Garrett After Loss To Steelers

Once again, the Cleveland Browns didn’t get what they needed from Myles Garrett.

The superstar pass-rusher didn’t make much of an impact in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then, when things seemed to be hitting rock bottom, he added more fuel to the fire with some not-so-cryptic comments after the loss.

That’s why Tony Rizzo has finally had enough of him.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned pundit put him on blast.

Rizzo said that Garrett could’ve just stuck by his word and forced his way out of the city if he wanted to, so there’s no more sympathy for him.

“I don’t feel sorry for Myles Garrett, stop with this crap, he’s NOT A LEADER,” Rizzo said.

He believes he’s only there for the money, and as such, he doesn’t care about his feelings.

As harsh as that may sound, it’s also on point.

Garrett’s leadership – or lack thereof – has left a lot to be desired from the moment he joined the team.

That type of contract comes with big responsibilities on and off the field, and he has rarely shown the character it takes to be considered a leader.

More than that, just like Rizzo said, he could’ve just chosen to leave if he wanted to.

Garrett claimed that he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender, but that all changed once the Browns upped their offer.

The Browns didn’t become a Super Bowl-caliber team overnight.

He signed up for this.

