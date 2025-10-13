Mike Tomlin Takes A Jab At Browns GM

The Cleveland Browns put up a grand total of nine points in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dillon Gabriel attempted 52 passes, but he averaged roughly 4.3 yards per pass.

And while the rookie shouldn’t be to blame for the loss or the subpar offensive outing, it just wasn’t pretty.

With that in mind, head coach Mike Tomlin decided to take a bit of a jab at Andrew Berry.

Following the win, he called out the Browns’ GM over his decision to trade Joe Flacco to a divisional rival.

“Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area. But that’s just my personal feelings,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin not a fan of Andrew Berry's trade of Flacco inside division. pic.twitter.com/RPl3tfNTFn — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 13, 2025

Overall, the Browns’ quarterback management has left plenty to be desired.

They traded for Kenny Pickett because they legitimately thought that he would be their guy, and instead of holding onto him and waiting for him to get back to full strength, they traded him.

They also drafted two rookies, which clearly shows a division between what the head coach wants to do and what the general manager thinks is better for the team.

Granted, Joe Flacco needed to be benched.

He had been either the worst or one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, statistically speaking.

However, as should be painfully evident by now, this team’s issues run way deeper than the quarterback position.

Maybe it all starts with the guy calling the shots and putting the roster together in the first place.

