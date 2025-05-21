Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Cleveland Mayor Sends Clear Message About Browns' Stadium Plans

Cleveland Mayor Sends Clear Message About Browns’ Stadium Plans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League)

 

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have dreamed about a new stadium.

Ownership finally seemed to be taking big steps toward that goal, but the local government is not as enthusiastic about the team leaving the city.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently sent a clear message about what city’s priorities.

“There are more important priorities than the Cleveland Browns,” Bibb said, via BIGPLAY on X.

Bibb has a valid point.

A new stadium has been a subject of controversy among the fans.

Some want it to be a dome to accommodate the harsh late-season weather, while others argue that snowy games not only give them a unique look but are a big part of AFC North football and what makes it so special.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: This is long overdue.

The Browns need a state-of-the-art venue, and they’ve been stuck behind many other NFL organizations.

The expectation is that the parties will be able to resolve the impasse, and it’s hard to believe that won’t be the case, even if it takes a little longer than anticipated.

Hopefully, by the time the new venue opens its doors, the Browns will have finally found the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years.

Browns Nation