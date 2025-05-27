Colin Cowherd Blames 1 Person For Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

Shedeur Sanders experienced one of the most surprising draft falls in recent memory.

Despite early projections placing the quarterback in the first or second round, the Colorado standout tumbled all the way to No. 144 before the Cleveland Browns finally called his name.

The steep drop has sparked intense debate about what went wrong, with much of the scrutiny falling on his father, Deion Sanders.

PrimeTime’s vocal promotion of his son throughout the pre-draft process may have actually worked against Shedeur, creating hesitation among NFL teams.

The conversation gained momentum when analyst Colin Cowherd offered his pointed assessment of the situation.

“I can’t understand why he’s dropping. What in the world is happening? Dad is happening. Deion spent too much time on television talking,” Cowherd said. “Doesn’t mean Deion’s a bad guy. He’s a great recruiter, he’s done wonderful things for Colorado, he’s an all-time great player, but I have said this over and over… Quarterback dad has become pageant mom.”

Cowherd’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that parental involvement can sometimes hinder rather than help a prospect’s draft stock.

The analyst has witnessed similar scenarios before and believes Shedeur represents another cautionary tale of how excessive publicity can quietly cost a young player millions.

Deion Sanders brings an unmatched spotlight wherever he goes, and that attention naturally extends to his son.

Early reports from Browns rookie minicamp indicate he’s already making a strong first impression.

With summer battles approaching, he’ll compete against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel to prove his worth.

