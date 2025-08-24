Colin Cowherd Calls Out Kevin Stefanski’s Critics

The Cleveland Browns got a glimpse of three of their potential quarterbacks in the preseason finale.

Joe Flacco looked sharp and completed all but one of his passes before Dillon Gabriel also turned heads with his efficient play.

Then, it was finally Shedeur Sanders’ turn to do his thing.

The Colorado product completed just 3 of 6 passes and was sacked five times for a loss of 41 yards, including a head-scratching sack for a loss of 24 yards.

Then, with just two minutes left, Kevin Stefanski replaced him with Tyler Huntley, who capped the game off with a drive that ended in a 37-yard game-winning field goal.

Of course, Stefanski’s decision to pull the rookie with two minutes left was highly debated on social media, which is why Colin Cowherd took to X to defend him:

“Suddenly Penn graduate, 2x NFL coach of the year, perpetually calm in the face of chaos, Kevin Stefanski, with a couple of 11 win seasons in Cleveland of all places, doesn’t understand QB evaluation. Ok, sure. Yea, you bet,” he wrote.

This may have been exactly the type of narrative that made several teams steer clear of Sanders in the NFL Draft.

He wasn’t playing well and held onto the ball for too long in the pocket.

Granted, Huntley is most likely not going to make the 53-man roster, so there was literally no point in keeping him out there instead of giving Sanders a chance to run the two-minute offense.

Then again, the head coach might feel like he’s just not ready for that.

Sanders is behind Flacco, Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett in the pecking order, and one drive in a meaningless preseason game wasn’t going to do much to change that at this point.

