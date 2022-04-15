Browns Nation

Colin Cowherd Has Advice For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Baker Mayfield’s 90-minute guest spot on the “You Never Know” podcast hit the internet earlier this week.

And if the soon-to-be-former Cleveland Browns passer had that much to say, you can be sure of one thing.

Colin Cowherd will devote a chunk of the next “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” podcast to a response.

Sure enough, the FoxSports-1 commentator had a lot to say to and about Mayfield.

“Baker was in a hole. He grabbed a shovel, and just kept digging,” said Cowherd.

Cowherd told his audience Mayfield merely reinforced his own Napolean Complex.

Mayfield admitted booing bothers him, the media bothers him, and social media bothers him.

All of these work against Mayfield’s desire to be a team leader and a franchise quarterback.

And Cowherd used words like rambling, off-the-cuff, and ill-prepared to describe the lengthy interview.

Then he concluded Baker Mayfield did himself no favors by agreeing to the appearance.

 

 

Seattle Seahawks Agree? 

Mayfield’s trade market had already dwindled to one team with a few darkhorse possibilities behind them.

Few believed Seattle’s claim that Drew Lock is their man was more than a ploy to lower Cleveland’s trade price.

But the day after Mayfield’s unapologetic musings hit the web, Seattle reacted.

Cowherd mentioned reports out of the Great Northwest reiterated the starting role is Drew Lock’s to lose.

And the team followed that up by re-signing Russell Wilson’s backup, Geno Smith, to a new deal.

Smith had a 103 passer rating in 5 games over the last 2 seasons in Seattle.

Is Seattle merely “piling on the rabbit” after Mayfield’s trade-value reducing conversation?

Or have they really moved on to leave Mayfield with only backup roles to play out his fifth season?

 

Cowherd Offers Advice To Mayfield 

As usual, Cowherd feels he has the answers for Mayfield to rebuild his reputation.

He cited the examples of quarterbacks known as leaders, highlighting one with mixed success.

“Eli Manning…always spoke, always available after losses. (After) wins- teammates always got the credit. And (After) losses- Eli always took the blame. Is that what he truly believed? (Shrugs.)”

And Cowherd cited Russell Wilson’s well-calculated appearances and Ig videos, along with Tom Brady’s PR efforts.

Unfortunately, his advice was too late to matter this time around.

But Cowherd suggested that Mayfield’s words should have been limited to two topics.

First, what he’s learned from his Cleveland experience, and second, what he is going to do better going forward.

And the question is now whether that advice is too late, thanks to Baker’s ill-advised diatribe on the TNK podcast.

