Report: Browns Have Pre-Draft Visit With QB Prospect

It is intriguing that the Cleveland Browns invited a quarterback prospect to Berea for a pre-draft visit.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has reported that former Brown quarterback E.J. Perry was in town on Thursday.

Former Brown QB EJ Perry has a pre-draft visit today with … the #Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Who Is E.J. Perry?

Perry is an interesting prospect.

Crissy Froyd of The Draft Network compares him to Taylor Heinicke given his ability to use his arm and legs to make plays.

He is 6’2″ and 210 pounds.

Perry began his college career at Boston College before transferring to Brown to play under his uncle, Brown head coach James Perry.

In 2021 his only season at Brown, he threw for 3,034 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Perry also set the Ivy League record for 3,678 yards of total offense in one season.

He had 14 interceptions and a 66.5% completion percentage.

Brown Is In The Midst Of A Draft Drought

The last player to be drafted from Brown was defensive tackle David Howard in 2010.

He was the No. 241 pick (in the seventh round) for the Tennessee Titans.

No quarterback from Brown has ever completed a pass in an NFL game.

Only one quarterback prior to Perry has been drafted in NFL history.

That happened in 1976 when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bob Bateman with the No. 187 pick overall.

The Ivy League Connection

The Browns really don’t appear to have any room on the roster for a quarterback so what could have prompted the visit?

Maybe it is the Ivy League connection that general manager Andrew Berry, a Harvard graduate, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, a Penn graduate, share.

It could be curiosity or maybe there are plans to draft a quarterback in the later rounds of this year’s draft.

Perry’s Other Visits

Pre-draft visits are part of the protocol leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders are other teams who reportedly met with him.

More from Kiper Jr… On Treylon Burks: "Keeping the weight at a level where you are a wideout, not an H-back, (is important)." On EJ Perry: "He's a late-rounder/priority free agent… Good decisions. Live enough arm… Wrote him up as an under-the-radar guy." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 14, 2022

Mel Kiper Jr. wrote this about Perry:

“He’s a late rounder/priority free agent…Good decisions. Live enough arm…Wrote him up as an under-the-radar guy.”

Watch the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, April 28, 2022.