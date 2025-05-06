Colorado Fan Is Suing NFL Over Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

Things indeed took an unexpected turn for Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

What should have been a moment of celebration morphed into confusion when Shedeur received a fake call suggesting the New Orleans Saints had selected him.

Instead, the quarterback watched his draft position tumble all the way to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns finally ended his wait.

The aftermath has now extended beyond social media disappointment and podcast debates.

According to Front Office Sports, a Colorado supporter has taken dramatic legal action against the league.

“A Colorado fan is suing the NFL for causing him ’emotional distress and trauma’ after Shedeur Sanders fell to the 5th round in the draft,” Front Office Sports wrote. “He is seeking $100M for the harm the NFL caused to his well being, plus an apology and a more fair draft process.”

A Colorado fan is suing the NFL for causing him "emotional distress and trauma" after Shedeur Sanders fell to the 5th round in the draft. He is seeking $100M for the harm the NFL caused to his well-being, plus an apology and a more fair draft process. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/RavnzjXnQu — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 6, 2025

The lawsuit details specific demands beyond monetary compensation. The plaintiff, identified only as “John Doe,” seeks a public retraction of allegedly slanderous comments made about Sanders alongside a formal apology for damaging his reputation.

The filing also calls for fundamental reform of the draft evaluation process to ensure prospects are judged strictly on merit rather than perception.

The legal action remains open to additional remedies the court deems appropriate, including potential compensatory damages.

This dramatic fall likely cost the former projected first-rounder approximately $40 million in rookie contract value.

This development follows Sanders’ impressive collegiate campaign where he posted standout numbers and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024.

