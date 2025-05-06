Browns Invite Local WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

The Cleveland Browns added seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft but continue building their roster with undrafted talent and tryout prospects.

All first-year players will gather on the field together during the rookie minicamp scheduled for mid-May.

Kent State wide receiver Luke Floriea recently joined the mix after receiving a camp invitation.

Floriea has spent five seasons with the Golden Flashes since 2020 and now gets an opportunity to showcase his abilities at the Browns rookie camp.

“He’s staying home! Congratulations to @luke_floriea2 on earning a Browns camp invite!” Kent State football announced.

Floriea completed his collegiate career with impressive numbers, tallying 100 receptions, 1,321 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.

He added 23 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to his resume. His final season proved to be his most productive, setting career highs with 44 catches for 699 yards and seven scores while ranking fifth in the conference, averaging 15.9 yards per reception.

Throughout the season, Floriea recorded three games with over 100 yards, including a standout 130-yard performance against Ball State.

He reached a significant milestone in the final game against Buffalo, securing his 100th career catch.

These accomplishments earned him All-MAC Third Team recognition and an invitation to participate in the 2025 Hula Bowl.

As rookie minicamps begin, Floriea faces a critical three-day period filled with meetings, playbook learning, and intensive field work.

These sessions evaluate mental focus, adaptability, and on-field execution.

For Floriea, maximizing every opportunity becomes essential as he aims to demonstrate his value and secure a spot on the Browns’ roster beyond just showing potential.

