Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

By

Washington Commanders v New York Giants
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have to prepare for a different Washington Commanders quarterback than expected in Week 17.

Taylor Heinicke is 5-3-1 as the Commanders’ QB1 in the last nine games.

He is also the quarterback who helped the Commanders deal the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season in Week 10.

Heinicke will not be under center against the Browns.

 

Who Will Start?

Carson Wentz will get the start for the Commanders.

He has not started a game since October 13 when he broke his right ring finger which required surgery and a stint on injured reserve.

Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 16 game against San Francisco in relief for an ineffective Heinicke.

The Commanders lost the game by the final score of 37-20.

Wentz is now 29 years old and with his third NFL team (Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts).

He is still looking for his 2017 MVP-like form that led the Philadelphia Eagles before he suffered a season-ending injury; Nick Foles was the QB1 of record for the Super Bowl Championship, a bitter pill that Wentz had to swallow.

The 7-7-1 Commanders must win the Week 17 game to stay in the NFC playoff hunt.

Coach Ron Rivera’s team is part of a super competitive NFC East division that could send all four of its teams to the playoffs.

 

Browns Have Beaten Wentz Before

The Browns have beaten a Carson Wentz-led team before.

They last faced Wentz when he was with the Eagles on November 22, 2020.

The Browns won the game by the score of 22-17; the defense scored on a Pick 6 by Sione Takitaki and they got a safety on Wentz.

Let’s hope the Browns’ defense has similar good fortune against Wentz on Sunday.

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Rooting For Browns

2 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/28/22)

5 hours ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time In Final 2 Games

23 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

3 Critical Decisions The Browns Need To Make This Offseason

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Next 2 Browns Players In Line For Contract Extensions

1 day ago

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends against Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Was Re-Signing Jack Conklin The Right Move For The Browns?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/27/22)

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To News That Myles Garrett Was Benched

2 days ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

3 Coaching Staff Changes That Need To Be Made This Offseason

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

2 Things Fans Should Watch In Browns' Final 2 Games

2 days ago

Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints tackles Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Players The Browns Should Rest In Their Last 2 Games

2 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Against Saints

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/26/22)

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/25/22)

3 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Saints

4 days ago

3 Things We Learned In Browns Loss To Saints

4 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/24/22)

4 days ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Report: Browns And Jack Conklin Agree To Extension

5 days ago

Tight end Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints blocks defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New Orleans Saints Score Predictions

5 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Weather Forecast Wreaking Havoc With Browns-Saints Game

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/23/22)

5 days ago

Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

6 days ago

Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Rooting For Browns

No more pages to load