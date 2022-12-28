Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns will have to prepare for a different Washington Commanders quarterback than expected in Week 17.

Taylor Heinicke is 5-3-1 as the Commanders’ QB1 in the last nine games.

He is also the quarterback who helped the Commanders deal the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season in Week 10.

Heinicke will not be under center against the Browns.

Who Will Start?

Carson Wentz will get the start for the Commanders.

He has not started a game since October 13 when he broke his right ring finger which required surgery and a stint on injured reserve.

Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 16 game against San Francisco in relief for an ineffective Heinicke.

The Commanders lost the game by the final score of 37-20.

Wentz is now 29 years old and with his third NFL team (Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts).

He is still looking for his 2017 MVP-like form that led the Philadelphia Eagles before he suffered a season-ending injury; Nick Foles was the QB1 of record for the Super Bowl Championship, a bitter pill that Wentz had to swallow.

The 7-7-1 Commanders must win the Week 17 game to stay in the NFC playoff hunt.

Coach Ron Rivera’s team is part of a super competitive NFC East division that could send all four of its teams to the playoffs.

Browns Have Beaten Wentz Before

The Browns have beaten a Carson Wentz-led team before.

They last faced Wentz when he was with the Eagles on November 22, 2020.

The Browns won the game by the score of 22-17; the defense scored on a Pick 6 by Sione Takitaki and they got a safety on Wentz.

Let’s hope the Browns’ defense has similar good fortune against Wentz on Sunday.