Concerning Details Surface About Myles Garrett’s Frustration With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season ended poorly, but their offseason may arguably end worse, as Myles Garrett has demanded a trade.

Garrett’s trade request shocked the league.

Although he hadn’t previously expressed discontent with Cleveland, he could now see himself on his way out.

The superstar pass rusher has been the foundation of the Browns’ defense since 2017, and without him, the team would seriously need to consider a true rebuild.

Garrett would fetch the franchise plenty of assets in a potential deal, but it remains to be seen if they find an offer that’s enticing enough to pull the trigger.

While the trade request seemingly came out of nowhere, it appears that Garrett’s frustrations may have been bubbling since the 2021 season.

In Week 2 of the 2021 season, Mayfield suffered a shoulder injury against the Texans while trying to tackle safety Justin Reid after throwing an interception.

Mayfield insisted on playing through the shoulder injury that season and claimed that the decision was his on whether he gets to play or not.

The injury turned out to be a torn labrum in Mayfield’s shoulder and it led to the worst season of his career.

However, according to analyst Garrett Bush, Myles Garrett was not happy that Kevin Stefanski did not step in and make the call to bench Mayfield in favor of Case Keenum, for the best interests of the team.

“Myles Garrett and a lot of other people on that team resented the fact that that season went downhill because Kevin Stefanski did not make a call as a coach should. The coach’s job is to look out for the best interest of not only Baker Mayfield and his long-term success and long-term future as a quarterback. But not only that, he’s supposed to be looking out for the well-being of the team,” Bush said.

Garrett and the other players were understandably upset about how the situation unfolded, so now Stefanski and his team may face the consequences of permitting Mayfield to play while injured.

