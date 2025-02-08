Former Browns Defensive Coordinator Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the NFL for the past week after Myles Garrett formally decided to request a trade.

Garrett’s request came as a massive shock to the Browns and the league as a whole, given what he means to the team and his talents on the field.

Players like Garrett don’t normally hit the trade market, so every other team in the league should be lining up to see what it might take to pry him away from Cleveland.

The state of the franchise is clearly in flux now that it appears Garrett will move on this offseason; however, the team can still rebound if they make the right deal.

Meanwhile, the organization is in mourning after it was announced that former Browns defensive coordinator Dick Jauron passed away at the age of 74.

We're saddened to learn of the passing of longtime NFL coach Dick Jauron, who served as our defensive coordinator for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/xbsln0jKyG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 8, 2025

Jauron’s daughter, Kacy, posted a heartbreaking message regarding her father’s death via her Facebook account.

“We are so incredibly devastated to share the news that my dad has passed away,” Jauron’s daughter Kacy posted Saturday on Facebook, noting that her father had died after being diagnosed with cancer this week. “The past week has been one awful nightmare after another. The pain that I and everyone else who loved him is feeling right now is completely immeasurable.”

Losing a parent is never easy, and it’s understandable for Kacy and the rest of Jauron’s family to be mourning such a terrible loss.

Jauron served as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator during the 2011 and 2012 seasons and will be missed.

