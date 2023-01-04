Browns Nation

Corey Bojorquez Earns AFC Week 17 Honor

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns’ special teams have been surging in the past few weeks.

The most recent example of this is the fact that punter Corey Bojorquez was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17.

 

Congratulations Corey Bojorquez!

Bojorquez, 26, earned the honor by booting four punts against the Washington Commanders for a total of 187 yards.

Two of those punts were downed inside the five-yard line, and his longest punt of the day was 64 yards.

Bojorquez has not just had one great week.

He has delivered good performances all season long.

 

Bojorquez Has Enjoyed Five Seasons Of Success

This is Bojorquez’s fifth NFL season and third team.

He previously played for Buffalo and Green Bay.

In 275 career punts, he averages 46 yards per punt.

His career-longest punt was 82 yards in 2021.

 

Bojorquez Is Signed Through The 2023 Season

At least the key components of the Browns’ special teams unit are a sure bet to return in 2023.

Cade York will be entering his second NFL season, and Bojorquez signed a two-year deal with the Browns in 2022.

The question remains whether there will be a new special teams coach.

Mike Priefer has come under scrutiny this season.

He is one of the holdovers (Stump Mitchell is the other) from the Freddie Kitchens era.

Will the Browns make a coaching change?

That is just one of the off-season coaching questions the Browns have to answer.

