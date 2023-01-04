Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Comments On What Getting 1500 Yards Would Mean

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

In an up-and-down season, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a stable force.

That’s what he always is, and the Browns are blessed to have him.

Chubb is 52 yards away from achieving something he has not done before in his five-year career.

That is rushing for 1,500 yards.

If you are thinking it is impossible that Chubb has not achieved this before, you are probably focused on his 2019 season when he finished second behind Derrick Henry for the rushing title with 1,494 yards.

Chubb has been close before, but he was asked what getting 1,500 would mean.

 

Shocker: He Gave A Typical Nick Chubb Answer

Chubb said it would be nice to achieve it because it has not happened before, but it is very clear that even though the Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs, his main motivation is to win the Browns’ season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

 

Another Achievement Is Possible For Chubb On Sunday

If Chubb rushes for a touchdown, he will score more touchdowns in the 2022 season than in any season of his career.

He has 12 so far, and Chubb scored 12 in 2020.

In his three other seasons, he scored 8 touchdowns.

The Browns would like Chubb to score touchdown number 13 and more if possible on Sunday.

He has not had a rushing touchdown in five games (since November 27) so he is due to get in the end zone at least once in Pittsburgh.

 

 

