Could Myles Garrett Be Playing His Last Game In A Browns Jersey?

The Cleveland Browns will close out a very complicated season on Saturday afternoon.

They will be in a hostile environment to square off vs. the Baltimore Ravens as big underdogs.

More than that, they will also have a big problem in the back of their minds.

Given his latest statements and the current and future state of the team, there’s a realistic possibility that this could be Myles Garrett’s last game as a member of the Browns organization.

With that in mind, team insider Brad Stainbrook took to X to briefly recap his tenure with the franchise.

Could today be the last game Myles Garrett puts on a #Browns jersey? A look back at his historic career with Cleveland: 🏈 First overall pick in 2017

🏈 116 games

🏈 102.5 sacks

🏈 20 forced fumbles

🏈 Six Pro Bowls

🏈 Five All-Pro selections — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 4, 2025

The Browns took him as the No. 1 pick back in 2017.

So far, he’s played 116 games with the organization, logging 102.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles.

He’s also been selected as an All-Pro five times and six times as a Pro Bowler.

Garrett entered the season as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and like all the fans, he had high hopes and expectations for his team.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case at all.

The Browns will most likely finish the season with just three wins.

Garrett recently put the front office on notice by stating that as much as he would love to be a member of the Browns for the remainder of his career, he also needs to see them going all-in to become a Super Bowl contender.

Needless to say, many teams will be lining up to make an offer for one of the best defensive ends in recent history.

