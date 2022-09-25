Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success

Back in the spring when the Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick, fans knew that was a great trade for the Browns.

Amari Cooper in his first 3 games with the Cleveland Browns. -19 Receptions

-219 Yards

-2 TDS

-74.5 PFF Grade(#22 among receivers) pic.twitter.com/U429ciSfA5 — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) September 24, 2022

Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team.

And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.

Here is how Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shared his thoughts about Cooper.

What Parsons Means

Parsons is a second-year player who knows a bad trade when he sees one.

The #Browns' acquisition of Amari Cooper proving to be one of the better moves of the offseason. Cleveland gave up 5th rd pick for No. 1 option with back-to-back 100-yard games and a salary ($20M) that ranks 14th among WRs due to inflated prices over last eight months — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 23, 2022

To be honest, everybody associated with the Cowboys knows it’s a bad trade; Cowboys fans have been lamenting it for months.

You CAN NOT tell me Amari Cooper was not worth more than a 5th round pick & FORGET all that… he should have never been traded to begin with! — Kelly K-9 🌵 (@Kelly_K_9) September 23, 2022

Parsons is probably happy for his former teammate but sad that his team no longer has Cooper on its offensive roster.

Cooper Is A Perfect Fit For Cleveland

Besides playing great football for the Browns, Cooper’s temperament is a perfect addition to the Browns roster.

Cooper has no social media and is traditionally not a person who wades into off-the-field drama.

He is similar to Nick Chubb in his approach to the game and how he handles himself.

Brissett Loves Cooper

Cooper is the gift that keeps giving to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has made it very clear how happy he is to have Cooper in his huddle.

Big win for the #Browns and Jacoby Brissett, who joined me for our @nflnetwork postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/cLgCKoKyge — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2022

The fact that Cooper is already hitting significant franchise milestones in three weeks shows that he was exactly what the Browns needed.

He is the first wide receiver to have back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Josh Gordon in 2013.

#Browns Amari Cooper on his connection w/Jacoby Brissett: “We go out there and practice hard and on our own time. We are always communicating, even outside of the building because we know at the end of the day, we are responsible for how we are playing.”https://t.co/kiPSSp1GKn — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 25, 2022

Cooper recently talked about his connection with Brissett and how they share the same mindset and work ethic.

He said:

“We go out there and practice hard and on our own time. We are always communicating, even outside of the building because we know at the end of the day, we are responsible for how we are playing.”

As for the Cowboys, salary cap issues had to be the primary motivation, but it is hard to understand why Jerry Jones did not ask for a lot more in return.

Whatever the reason, the Cowboys’ loss is definitely the Browns’ gain, and Micah Parsons knows it.