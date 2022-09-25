Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success

Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success

By

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Back in the spring when the Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick, fans knew that was a great trade for the Browns.

Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team.

And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.

Here is how Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shared his thoughts about Cooper.

 

What Parsons Means

Parsons is a second-year player who knows a bad trade when he sees one.

To be honest, everybody associated with the Cowboys knows it’s a bad trade; Cowboys fans have been lamenting it for months.

Parsons is probably happy for his former teammate but sad that his team no longer has Cooper on its offensive roster.

 

Cooper Is A Perfect Fit For Cleveland

Besides playing great football for the Browns, Cooper’s temperament is a perfect addition to the Browns roster.

Cooper has no social media and is traditionally not a person who wades into off-the-field drama.

He is similar to Nick Chubb in his approach to the game and how he handles himself.

 

Brissett Loves Cooper

Cooper is the gift that keeps giving to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has made it very clear how happy he is to have Cooper in his huddle.

The fact that Cooper is already hitting significant franchise milestones in three weeks shows that he was exactly what the Browns needed.

He is the first wide receiver to have back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Josh Gordon in 2013.

Cooper recently talked about his connection with Brissett and how they share the same mindset and work ethic.

He said:

“We go out there and practice hard and on our own time. We are always communicating, even outside of the building because we know at the end of the day, we are responsible for how we are playing.”
Whatever the reason, the Cowboys’ loss is definitely the Browns’ gain, and Micah Parsons knows it.
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)
Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Amari Cooper Is Proving To Be A Great Acquisition
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/24/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)

No more pages to load