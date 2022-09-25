Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.

Here is the Sunday edition of the Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Kareem Hunt Is Mic’d Up

What better play to mic up on Thursday night than Kareem Hunt?

If you are missing Browns’ Sunday action today, take a few minutes to listen to Hunt throughout the game.

In the end, he shares a nice interaction with Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, another native Ohioan.

They exchanged jerseys on the field.

 

 

2. The Chief Reigns Supreme

One of the best things about the Thursday night win was the fact that tight end David Njoku got involved in the offensive playmaking.

He is a good blocker, but with the Browns a little light on experience at wide receiver behind the veteran Amari Cooper, Njoku needs to have the ball in his hands to give the Browns chances to win.

We hope this is just the beginning for the Chief in 2022.

 

3. Jerome Ford Visits His Alma Mater

Browns running back Jerome Ford was back on the sidelines with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.

University of Cincinnati faithful remember what he did on the field and are following his progress in the NFL.

 

4. Cleveland Guardians Magic Number Is Down To 1

With the Browns off today, it is also a good time to keep a scoreboard vigil for the Cleveland Guardians.

Their magic number is down to 1.

Tom Withers, after reporting this news, shared this thought.

“I didn’t envision typing that sentence this season.”

The Browns will be back at practice on Monday, but in the meantime, Happy Sunday Browns fans!

