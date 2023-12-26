Browns Nation

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have gone through hell this season.

But as tough as things have been for this team, they’ve managed to overcome and beat the odds over and over.

That’s why FS1’s Craig Carton recently shared a hypothetical scenario in which Joe Flacco should be the league’s MVP (via The Carton Show on Twitter).

Talking on “The Carton Show” on Tuesday, he predicted that the Browns could win out by beating the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, all while the Baltimore Ravens fail to secure their division.

That way, the Browns would win the AFC North and get the No. 1 spot in the AFC, thus making Flacco the MVP.

Of course, that would make a lot more sense if Flacco had played more than six games, but there’s just no chance the NFL will give Flacco the MVP after just six games, not even if he goes 5-1 and leads the Browns to an unlikely No. 1 seed.

Flacco should run away with Comeback Player of the Year honors, and Kevin Stefanski should be a lock to win Coach of the Year, both even if they lose their next two games.

But as far as MVP goes, it seems like it’s almost impossible that Lamar Jackson doesn’t win the award for the second time after what he helped the Baltimore Ravens do to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

So, if Flacco wants to have another MVP trophy on his cabinet, he’ll have to save the best for last and get himself another Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Cleveland definitely wouldn’t mind.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

