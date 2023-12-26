Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

Andrew Berry might want to petition for some kind of overtime pay or a bonus of some type.

In the midst of a short week and the holidays, the Cleveland Browns GM continues to tweak the roster.

Most of his intra-season moves have been due to unforeseen incidents in this unusual season.

Berry’s latest signing offers some clarity about Cleveland’s special team situation in Houston.

As reported by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Twitter, Cleveland added punter Matt Haack to the practice squad.

#Browns are signing P Matt Haack to the practice squad, source says. Corey Bojorquez is dealing with a quad injury suffered the other day against the #Texans. Could be Haack punting against the #Jets on Thursday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 26, 2023

Now in his seventh NFL season, the former Dolphin (Bill and Colt) owns a 44.7-yard career punting average.

Haack attended training camp with the Cardinals but has been a free agent since his late August release.

Last weekend, there were questions as to why Corey Bojorquez didn’t try to kick extra points or field goals.

Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson remained in the field for fourth downs after Dustin Hopkins went down.

Thompson-Robinson was spotted by TV cameras practicing the art of holding for a kicker.

That led to speculation that Bojorquez wasn’t the issue, but rather who could take the snap and get the ball down.

But then David Bell trotted out for a fourth-quarter kickoff while Bojorquez got treatment on the sideline.

Word soon followed that Bojorquez was nursing a quad injury.

Hopkins tweaked a hamstring and remains questionable for Thursday.

In a short week, Cleveland signed Haack and kicker Riley Patterson in response to the injuries.

Thompson-Robinson was also hurt against the Texans, leading the team to re-sign P.J. Walker.