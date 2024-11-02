Cris Collinsworth Reveals His Greatest Advice From Jim Donovan

The Cleveland Browns’ fan base and organization are still mourning the loss of iconic radio play-by-play man Jim Donovan, who passed away following a long bout with cancer.

The team is now left without a voice and will be playing with heavy hearts for the rest of the season, and fellow announcer Cris Collinsworth recently revealed the greatest advice Donovan ever gave him.

“At the end of it, you’re in a relationship with millions of people who are looking … those people all work for a living. Imagine our jobs, which are to watch football all week. How many people would kill to have that job? He goes, ‘Just take advantage of it. Smile and act like you’re the luckiest guy on Earth, and it will come across,'” Collinsworth said on “Cleveland Browns Daily” on ESPN Cleveland.

Collinsworth said all of his peers know people like Donovan who devoted their lives to the art of local radio and announcing but never got the breaks to go national, and the former NFL receiver praised Donovan for sticking with one team and one lane throughout his career.

The outpouring of love and support for Donovan after his passing has been heartwarming, and it’s amazing how many people’s lives he impacted throughout the industry and the country.

Hopefully, the Browns can continue winning when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers and honor Donovan appropriately.

