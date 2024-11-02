Former Browns Star Reveals The Key To Beating The Chargers

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns are riding high after pulling a massive upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week to end a 5-game losing streak, and will now go up against another tough opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday as they look to continue their positive momentum with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

The Chargers play a much different style than the Ravens and will likely look to take a slow, methodical, and physical approach against the Browns, but one former star believes he knows the key to taking down LA.

In a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, legendary Browns returner Josh Cribbs said the key is keeping the Browns’ defense off the field and rested, noting “When the offense is playing well, the defense plays tremendously.”

Can the #Browns follow up their amazing performance this week and build more momentum against the Chargers? #DawgPound "When the offense is playing well, the defense plays tremendously." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/AltEFSt2Rv — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 2, 2024

He credited the Browns’ defense for limiting Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ offense because Winston and the offense were able to sustain drives and keep the Ravens on their heels, which finally allowed this defense room to breathe after the offense failed to score more than 18 points in a single game all year prior to that matchup.

The Chargers now have the league’s No. 1 scoring defense and are surrendering just 13 points per game.

LA hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points all season, so if Winston and company are planning on recreating what they did to the Ravens, it’s going to be a tough task.

This might be the week Nick Chubb starts to really turn it on if the Chargers are looking to play a low-scoring, physical type of game, because the Browns have the artillery to go that route as well if Chubb is back to 100 percent.

