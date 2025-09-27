Browns Nation

Saturday, September 27, 2025
Dan Campbell Offers Eye-Opening Take On Quinshon Judkins

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have discovered their offensive spark in rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who has emerged as the team’s most consistent playmaker through three weeks of the 2025 season.

Selected 36th overall, Judkins endured a challenging start to his professional career, missing training camp and preseason action due to legal and contract issues.

Since making his debut in Week 2, the rookie has transformed Cleveland’s previously struggling ground game with his combination of patience, vision and power.

His impact has drawn recognition from opposing coaches, including Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who praised the rookie during a recent media session ahead of their Week 4 matchup.

“You can tell he’s getting better. I mean, there was a couple of runs — took him a minute — but I think what you saw late in the game, man, he hit two back-to-back runs… you can tell his confidence is growing. The O-Line likes him over there, and he’s getting better and better. And I’m sure they’re gonna want to give him the ball and let him go. So he’s a young, promising player in this league, and he’s only going to get better too.,” Campbell told reporters.

Judkins has accumulated 155 rushing yards on 28 carries for an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt while displaying an exceptional ability to break tackles and extend plays.

Judkins’ breakout performance came in Week 3 against Green Bay, where he carried 18 times for 94 yards and one touchdown in his first game as the primary back.

The rookie’s presence has provided Cleveland with the tough, downhill running identity that they sought all season.

Sunday’s contest against Detroit represents a significant test for both Judkins and Cleveland’s offense.

A strong showing against the Lions’ formidable front could signal that the Browns have finally found their offensive foundation.

Yagya Bhargava
