Dan Orlovsky Blasts Shedeur Sanders For Recent Behavior

The Cleveland Browns are moving on with Dillon Gabriel.

Their third-round selection is set to run the offense, earlier than many thought.

However, once again, a lot of attention has revolved around Shedeur Sanders.

On the very same day his teammate was named the starter, Sanders stole all the headlines for pantomiming his answers with a big smile on his face.

Instead of addressing the media and talking, he chose to pretend to be talking.

And while some found it funny and even supported his behavior, Dan Orlovsky didn’t feel the same way.

Talking on ESPN’s Get Up, the former quarterback, who knows what it’s like to be a backup and a fifth-round pick, shared his honest thoughts on the situation:

“I actually don’t think there’s a time and place to act like that as a quarterback. I think everything that you do when you’re a quarterback—I don’t care if you’re first, second, or third—it’s a job interview. And my question to Shedeur would be: Are you helping yourself in your own building? Did that 30 or 40 seconds help you in your own building when it comes to what they think you can be in the future? And did you help yourself outside of your own building? When you’re a later-round draft pick, every single thing you do has to be from the lens of: how do I make myself more appealing to the people in this building that say, ‘Give that guy a chance.’ Do you think an owner or a general manager or a president or somebody making decisions is watching that and going, ‘I want that guy leading my franchise?'” Orlovsky said.

"I actually don't think there is a time and place to act like that as a quarterback." —@danorlovsky7 on Shedeur Sanders' reaction to Dillon Gabriel being named the Browns' starting QB

That pretty much sums it up.

It’s easy to realize why so many teams didn’t want to have anything to do with all the Shedeur Sanders media circus.

And so far, he’s done absolutely nothing to help his case and prove the doubters wrong.

If anything, he’s shown they were right all along.

That’s not to say he cannot be confident or playful, but this does nothing to make the Browns think he’s mature enough or ready to take the field.

Hopefully, Gabriel will ball out and prove to be the right guy for the job.

As for Sanders, he has big hurdles to clear on and off the field to earn the right to be his backup.

