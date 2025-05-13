Shedeur Sanders Names 3 Reasons Why He Will Have Success

The Cleveland Browns have two rookie quarterbacks competing for the same job.

And while it might not be ideal, it seems like Shedeur Sanders is facing the toughest battle.

He was taken two rounds after Dillon Gabriel, and with all the worries that surfaced when he slipped in the draft, there are even more questions about his potential in the league.

Then again, he’s confident in his ability to prove everybody wrong.

When asked about what he wanted fans to know about him, he mentioned three aspects he thinks will help him thrive in the league:

“I work hard, and I love the game of football. That’s all you really need to know, and you know I ain’t disrespectful. I don’t have off-the-field problems. So those three main things, that equals success,” Sanders said.

Notably, the last part is what worried scouts the most.

He reportedly addressed the pre-draft process as if he were being recruited.

The New York Giants reportedly called him out for not preparing for the interview, and he didn’t appreciate it when he got singled out for it.

He didn’t hire an agent, and he also refused to work out in front of NFL scouts as many as four times.

Other reports stated that Sanders had a higher opinion of his game than he should, and instead of asking questions about how he could improve, he asked the teams how they would help him succeed.

Slipping so much in the NFL Draft must’ve been a humbling experience, and hopefully, he will prove everybody wrong.

