Former Browns Defender Released By Buccaneers

The NFL roster cutdown period has arrived, creating uncertainty for players across the league as teams make their final decisions.

Veterans and rookies alike face the harsh reality of being released as organizations trim their rosters to the mandatory 53-man limit.

One former Cleveland Browns linebacker recently experienced this challenge firsthand after his brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end.

“Tampa is releasing veteran LB Anthony Walker Jr., who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform List but is said to be ‘healthy and ready to go,'” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on X.

Tampa is releasing veteran LB Anthony Walker Jr., who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform List but is said to be “healthy and ready to go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025

Walker signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay in March but never made it to the regular season.

The 30-year-old linebacker suffered a knee injury during the 2024 season that limited his availability.

Despite reports that he was healthy and prepared to contribute, the Buccaneers decided to move in a different direction.

The Northwestern product now finds himself back on the free agent market. Walker built a solid reputation during his three seasons in Cleveland from 2021 through 2023.

He became known for his reliable tackling and veteran leadership, qualities that helped him secure consecutive one-year extensions with the Browns.

His final season in Cleveland saw him record 44 tackles, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble across 12 games before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Originally drafted by Indianapolis in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Walker has earned over $15 million in eight NFL seasons.

Walker will now look for another opportunity as teams continue finalizing their rosters ahead of the season opener.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Projected To Make Immediate Impact