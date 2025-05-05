Dan Orlovsky Outlines Ideal QB Strategy For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have sparked intense conversation by selecting two quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

While draft positioning suggests Dillion Gabriel holds an edge over Shedeur Sanders, history reminds us that draft order often proves meaningless once players hit the field.

The real evaluation begins at the rookie minicamp, where both quarterbacks will showcase their distinct playing styles under coaching scrutiny.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently weighed in on how the Cleveland Browns should navigate this unique situation.

“I would be hard pressed to not start Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders. I want to play one of those guys. Maybe I play both of them over the course of the season. Let’s see if we struck gold with one. Like, let’s see if we got lucky with one, and we found a rookie year Dak Prescott-type of player,” Orlovsky said on The Rich Eisen Show.

Orlovsky suggests that if Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry feel secure in their positions, especially with two first-round picks coming next year, they should embrace this opportunity for discovery.

His perspective favors exploration to potentially uncover a franchise quarterback rather than defaulting to veteran options.

Their performance during these early sessions will shape initial impressions that could influence their trajectory with the team.

The quarterback room in Cleveland has suddenly become crowded with four capable arms competing for roster spots.

Joe Flacco returns after claiming Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023, while Kenny Pickett arrived via trade earlier this offseason.

This creates a numbers problem as the team typically won’t carry four quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster.

This quarterback puzzle presents both opportunity and challenge for a Cleveland Browns organization that has long searched for stability at the quarterback position.

