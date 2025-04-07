Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, April 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dan Orlovsky Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2

Dan Orlovsky Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Dan Orlovsky Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, and with it, an opportunity to bring in a franchise changing player.

That’s why they need to get things right with whomever they get this time around.

With that in mind, Dan Orlovsky believes they have an easy decision to make.

Talking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” the former NFL QB predicted that the Browns will take Travis Hunter.

“The Cleveland Browns are gonna draft him at two,” Orlovsky said.

He said that the Browns need a weapon on offense, and he believes that Hunter is one of the best players entering the league in recent years.

He also thinks that with him and Myles Garrett, the Browns will have two of the most athletic players in the game.

The Browns also need a quarterback, but they don’t seem to be that high on Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders’s tape leaves a lot to be desired, as his lack of mobility and arm talent is quite worrisome.

Hunter could make an immediate impact on both sides of the field, especially on offense.

With his ball skills and athleticism, he could be a perennial down-field threat for this team, and he could even overtake Jerry Jeudy for the WR1 spot.

Of course, no one knows for sure what the Browns will do or how any of the players will fare in the league, but for now, it seems like Hunter is the right choice.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Sends Message To Kenny Pickett's Doubters
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation