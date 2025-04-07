Dan Orlovsky Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, and with it, an opportunity to bring in a franchise changing player.

That’s why they need to get things right with whomever they get this time around.

With that in mind, Dan Orlovsky believes they have an easy decision to make.

Talking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” the former NFL QB predicted that the Browns will take Travis Hunter.

“The Cleveland Browns are gonna draft him at two,” Orlovsky said.

.@danorlovsky7 believes the Browns should take Travis Hunter at No. 2 in the NFL draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/FXTtocKlWr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2025

He said that the Browns need a weapon on offense, and he believes that Hunter is one of the best players entering the league in recent years.

He also thinks that with him and Myles Garrett, the Browns will have two of the most athletic players in the game.

The Browns also need a quarterback, but they don’t seem to be that high on Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders’s tape leaves a lot to be desired, as his lack of mobility and arm talent is quite worrisome.

Hunter could make an immediate impact on both sides of the field, especially on offense.

With his ball skills and athleticism, he could be a perennial down-field threat for this team, and he could even overtake Jerry Jeudy for the WR1 spot.

Of course, no one knows for sure what the Browns will do or how any of the players will fare in the league, but for now, it seems like Hunter is the right choice.

