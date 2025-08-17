Dan Orlovsky Turns Heads With Bold Browns Claim

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get at wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy should be the only lock to start in this offense, with every other spot up for grabs.

With that in mind, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky shared his honest thoughts on Jamari Thrash:

“Jamari Thrash should start for the @Browns,” Orlovsky wrote.

Thrash has been one of the biggest talking points from training camp.

He’s drawn plenty of buzz, with head coach Kevin Stefanski gushing about the work he’s put in since the spring.

He hauled in all four of his targets for 43 yards in Saturday’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 19-yard grab.

It looked like he had strong chemistry with Dillon Gabriel, as he made all four of his catches on the team’s first drives.

He also had a better performance than veteran free agent Diontae Johnson, who signed a one-year deal this summer and only hauled in one of three targets for seven yards.

The Browns reportedly have high expectations for Cedric Tillman in his third year in the league, and judging by the preseason reps, he should be in for a big role right out of the gate.

But with all that has been said of Thrash, the doubts around Johnson, and this team’s glaring need for another playmaker in the WR room, the table is set for the 2024 fifth-round pick also to take the field as a consistent contributor.

