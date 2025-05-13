Dan Orlovsky Urges Browns To Take Aggressive QB Approach

The Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows with their draft strategy at quarterback, selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round before adding Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.

Despite the unusual approach, the team seems genuinely confident in both rookies and appears ready to give each a legitimate shot at meaningful playing time.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently made waves by suggesting either Gabriel or Sanders should be the starter when the 2025 season kicks off.

With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also in the quarterback room, the idea of a rookie taking the reins isn’t as outlandish as it might seem.

“I would do everything I can to start either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel this year,” Orlovsky said.

"If I was the Browns I would do everything that I can to start Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.. I would start one of those two rookies to figure out what their Quarterback situation looks like long term" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TN8ssmIerR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 13, 2025

The former NFL quarterback went on to downplay the significance of spring workouts in determining the eventual starter.

According to Orlovsky, coaches typically use these sessions to evaluate quarterbacks in various scenarios rather than firmly establishing a depth chart.

The inconsistent availability of receivers and offensive linemen during this period makes it more about seeing how quarterbacks handle different situations than setting a strict pecking order.

Orlovsky explained that early practice reps aren’t necessarily about naming a starter.

Coaches often rotate their quarterbacks strategically to see how each handles specific challenges, such as working behind backup linemen or building chemistry with key targets like David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy.

The evaluation focuses less on who takes the first snap and more on assessing decision making, adaptability, and chemistry under various conditions.

