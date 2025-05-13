New Photo Of Browns QBs Has Fans Buzzing

After completing rookie minicamp last weekend, the Cleveland Browns’ newest signal-callers got their first chance to work alongside the veterans during Tuesday’s practice session.

A single photograph captured what might be the most intriguing quarterback competition in the NFL this season.

The image shows Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Shedeur Sanders huddled together on the practice field.

With each player fighting for either the starting job or a coveted spot on the final roster, the competition promises to be fierce.

The photo quickly spread across social media, generating excitement among Cleveland Browns supporters.

What caught many fans by surprise was the noticeable height difference between the quarterbacks.

Gabriel, listed at 5’11”, appears significantly shorter standing next to Pickett (6’3″), Flacco (6’6″), and Sanders (6’2″).

Many fans admitted they weren’t aware of such dramatic size differences among the quarterbacks.

“Flacco looks huge there!” one fan commented. Another asked, “What’s Gabriel like 5’6?” One claimed, “Depth chart is Right to Left.” One optimistic supporter even made a playful request: “Please give us another year of Stefanski starting 4 different QBs and making the playoffs!!! I wanna see all of them play.”

The Cleveland Browns now face a pivotal decision at quarterback, with momentum seemingly building toward giving one of the rookies a legitimate opportunity.

Sanders and Gabriel both bring excitement and potential upside to the table.

For an organization needing long-term stability at the position, starting either rookie could be a bold but necessary move.

Despite his experience, Flacco is 40 years old and approaching the twilight of his career. His veteran presence provides leadership but not a lasting solution.

Pickett has struggled to establish himself as a reliable starter during his early NFL years.

It will be interesting to see how this competition unfolds once training camp starts.

