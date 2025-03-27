Dan Patrick Has Advice For Browns With No. 2 Pick

The Tennessee Titans appeared to show their hand about which player they want with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, sending several high-ranking executives to watch Miami quarterback Cam Ward’s Pro Day workout.

That move suggests the Cleveland Browns have the most uncertainty surrounding their subsequent selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analyst Dan Patrick spoke to a source about the Browns last week, trying to glean the team’s thinking about their coveted pick.

While Patrick’s source admitted the Browns are being “tight-lipped” about their decision, the analyst offered Cleveland advice about what to consider before making the No. 2 overall pick in April.

“This is where you get different agendas. The Browns can take Shedeur Sanders. Now, once again, don’t take ‘a’ quarterback, take ‘the’ quarterback. The quarterback who fits your style,” Patrick said.

Patrick admitted that Sanders checks several of the boxes for the Browns this offseason, especially having a rookie’s cap-friendly contract package.

Sanders would also help Cleveland forget about former starter Deshaun Watson, allowing the veteran quarterback to “fade away” and “never play for (the Browns) again.”

But taking Sanders would also force the Browns to pass on Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Travis Hunter, players that Patrick suggested could one day “wear gold jackets” after a Hall of Fame career.

