Browns Nation

Thursday, March 27, 2025
Former NFL Coach Compares RB Prospect To Nick Chubb

Former NFL Coach Compares RB Prospect To Nick Chubb

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns still have several decisions to make ahead of the 2025 NFL season, including who they will select in the upcoming draft.

One of the non-draft-related decisions they need to make is regarding their running back room.

Nick Chubb is still a free agent, and the team hasn’t dismissed the chances of bringing him back, but they also haven’t heavily pursued him, either.

Chubb has been a great asset to the Browns throughout the years when healthy, but his injuries have been a major cause of concern over the past few seasons.

The Browns are thin at running back without re-signing Chubb, and there’s a player in the upcoming draft who many believe has strong potential in this league.

Jay Gruden mentioned as much in a recent segment of his “Clean Pocket” show, where he mentioned that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty reminds him a lot of Chubb.

Jeanty is viewed as one of the best running back prospects from the past decade, a player who many anticipate will jump right in and have a major impact at the NFL level.

Getting compared to Chubb is no small thing, especially if he stays healthy.

Gruden didn’t necessarily suggest that the Browns should draft him, considering their position at No. 2 overall, but Jeanty could be selected in the top 10 if recent rumors have any merit.

Teams around the league have more pressing needs at the position than the Browns, and Jeanty’s upside might be too high to pass up on.

Browns Nation