David Njoku Doubles Down On His Message To Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been one of the best aspects of this team over the past few seasons.

Their offense had had its ups and downs, but their defense, for the most part, has helped them win some games that they would have otherwise lost.

Myles Garrett has been a catalyst for the defense since he was drafted, but his recent trade request complicates his future with the team and could leave the Browns vulnerable at edge rusher moving forward.

Garrett seems adamant that he’s ready to move on and find a new home, but the organization and some of his teammates have tried to do everything possible to keep him around.

There have been several public comments and pitches to keep him around, including from tight end David Njoku, who appeared on ESPN Cleveland during Super Bowl week to try and get him to stay in Cleveland.

Njoku doubled down on his sentiment on his Instagram story, saying, “Stay home baby we almost there!!!!”

Njoku’s comments indicate that the Browns might have something planned for Garrett behind the scenes and that a new contract or deal might be in the works.

While more money could be a motivator for Garrett, winning a Super Bowl is likely at the top of his mind.

If he believes that the Browns have a minimal chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the near future, Garrett’s mind isn’t likely to be changed, since he is in the twilight of his career and hopes to win a ring by the end of it.

