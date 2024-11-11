Insider Reveals Jordan Hicks’ Practice Status For Monday

The Cleveland Browns have experience dealing with injuries after more than two dozen athletes have been shelved over the past two seasons.

Their “next man up” mentality has been tested multiple times this season as well, and reserves have played significant roles throughout the team’s first nine contests.

On Monday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that one starter could be returning to the field after missing multiple games in 2024.

Cabot shared on X that linebacker Jordan Hicks was back on the practice field following his team’s bye week.

#Browns LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) back at practice today. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2024

The linebacker has been shelved for multiple weeks with injuries to his elbow and triceps.

Hicks last played against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, finishing that contest with five total tackles.

He missed the team’s next two contests against the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers before Cleveland had its bye date the following week.

Previously, Hicks had missed two games – against Philadelphia and Washington – due to nursing those same injuries.

Despite playing in only five games, Hicks has been a force for the Browns defense when healthy.

The 32-year-old has 24 tackles, two pass deflections, and one sack in five outings this season despite playing only 198 snaps for the Browns.

Mohamoud Diabate has been the linebacker to see increased usage over the past two contests, and the athlete has recorded 13 tackles and two pass deflections in action against Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Cleveland returns to the field this week against the New Orleans Saints, heading south as the Browns look to win their first game against an NFC opponent this season.

NEXT:

Former First-Round Draft Pick Visiting With The Browns