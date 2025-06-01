David Njoku Given Unfortunate Outlook In Browns’ New Offense

The Cleveland Browns are positioning tight end David Njoku as a cornerstone of their 2025 offensive plans.

Despite adding rookie Harold Fannin Jr. to the mix, Njoku’s track record remains impressive.

His 505 receiving yards across just 11 games last season demonstrated his impact when available on the field.

However, recent analysis suggests the upcoming season might present new challenges for the veteran tight end.

PFF’s Nathan Jahnke offered a sobering assessment of Njoku’s prospects in Cleveland’s evolving offensive system.

“While the Browns didn’t give [David] Njoku much more competition for targets, they added running backs to make them more run-heavy, and the quality of the offense might not lead to many touchdowns for Njoku,” Jahnke wrote.

Njoku achieved a career milestone in 2023 with his first Pro Bowl selection after recording 81 receptions, 882 yards, and six touchdowns.

That production came despite working with different starting quarterbacks throughout the season.

Last year proved more difficult for Cleveland as it faced continued instability at quarterback, making it harder for Njoku to match his previous success.

The quarterback situation remains uncertain heading into the offseason, adding another layer of complexity to Njoku’s outlook.

While Cleveland’s expected run-heavy approach may limit scoring opportunities, Njoku still holds advantages within the passing game hierarchy.

The Browns have featured just one 1,000-yard receiver in each of the past three seasons, with either Jerry Jeudy or Cedric Tillman potentially claiming that distinction in 2025.

The second receiver typically produces between 500 and 850 yards, while others struggle to reach 450 yards.

This target distribution has allowed Njoku to consistently rank among the top two or three players in team targets and receiving yards.

