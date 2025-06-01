Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Likely QB Scenario For Browns In Week 1

Insider Reveals Likely QB Scenario For Browns In Week 1

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Likely QB Scenario For Browns In Week 1
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 11: Fans cheer during the the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

It’s only May, so there is plenty of time to let the Cleveland Browns’ 4-man quarterback competition play itself out as Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all still getting their feet wet in their new city and new organization.

There were plenty of reports out of OTAs detailing how good all of them looked at times, but one insider recently revealed what the most likely scenario is under center for Week 1.

During an appearance on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot said she believes Flacco will start the early portion of the season.

“I think that they’ve got to go with a player that has experience. Now it will be a fair competition, but I just think in the end, someone who has been through the NFL fire before is probably going to be in the driver’s seat on opening day.”

Cabot touched on the fact that the first half of Cleveland’s schedule is brutal, which would not be an ideal scenario to subject a third or fifth-round rookie to, especially after the Browns averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game last season.

It’s going to be hard for this fanbase to have reasonable expectations for either of these rookies, but they weren’t first-round picks and aren’t stepping into an enviable situation.

Flacco or Pickett makes the most sense as a starter for at least the first half of the season, but it’s certainly possible the team could deploy all four QBs at some point to get a clearer picture about whether or not it needs to draft a QB in 2026.

NEXT:  Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Falcons Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation