David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

By

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is becoming a role model for showing up and setting an example.

He could have decided to skip the game after getting burns on his body.

Instead, he pushed on by suiting up, even if it entailed wearing an alien-inspired mask to the stadium.

He also had his face covered during the game.

But days after the incident, he proudly showed the world the scars of that fire accident.

What prompted him to do so?

He wants other people hiding their defects to be more confident of who they are.

The MoreForYouCleveland Twitter account posted, “I already liked and respected @David_Njoku80 a ton, but this just takes that to a whole new level.”

They included a screenshot wherein Njoku said, “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from other burn victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show whatever. So, I wanted to just come out forth and show myself so everyone feels a little bit better about themselves. End of the day, things heal.”

While the traces from his burns will eventually disappear, the positive influence he’s setting is notable.

More people are looking up to him just by showing himself and being proud of how he looks after the accident.

But it’s the willingness to bounce back that matters.

As Njoku moves on from that terrible incident, he’s also helping to heal others from their insecurities.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

