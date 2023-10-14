David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is becoming a role model for showing up and setting an example.

He could have decided to skip the game after getting burns on his body.

Instead, he pushed on by suiting up, even if it entailed wearing an alien-inspired mask to the stadium.

He also had his face covered during the game.

But days after the incident, he proudly showed the world the scars of that fire accident.

#Browns TE David Njoku said he’s grateful to god to be alive. Njoku suffered severe burns after an accident trying to light a fire pit. (🎥: @H_Grove) pic.twitter.com/3oOMYnuhmD — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 13, 2023

What prompted him to do so?

He wants other people hiding their defects to be more confident of who they are.

The MoreForYouCleveland Twitter account posted, “I already liked and respected @David_Njoku80 a ton, but this just takes that to a whole new level.”

They included a screenshot wherein Njoku said, “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from other burn victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show whatever. So, I wanted to just come out forth and show myself so everyone feels a little bit better about themselves. End of the day, things heal.”

I already liked and respected @David_Njoku80 a ton, but this just takes that to a whole new level🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/lPVwjpBrCn — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 13, 2023

While the traces from his burns will eventually disappear, the positive influence he’s setting is notable.

More people are looking up to him just by showing himself and being proud of how he looks after the accident.

But it’s the willingness to bounce back that matters.

As Njoku moves on from that terrible incident, he’s also helping to heal others from their insecurities.