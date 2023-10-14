Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

By

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers without their best player.

Deshaun Watson won’t be on the field as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury, leaving the door open for veteran P.J. Walker to take the reins instead.

The Browns offense was already undermanned, as they had lost star RB Nick Chubb for the season.

On the flip side, the Niners’ stacked defense could be even more stacked on Sunday, as David Lombardi reports that there’s a big chance that newly-acquired DE Randy Gregory will make his debut for his new team.

Apparently, HC Kyle Shanahan is quite excited about this addition and is looking forward to seeing what the former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star has to offer.

The Broncos gave up on Gregory just one year after luring him away from the Cowboys with a massive contract, alleging they would look to focus on developing younger players.

Gregory was a star just a couple of years ago, but he couldn’t establish himself with the struggling Broncos, either because of injury or inconsistent play.

The Niners already had an elite defense, and while the Browns boast one of the best offensive lines in the game, they’ll have their hands full against Nick Bosa and Randy Gregory, even if he’s not out there on most snaps.

This game figures to be a defensive battle, and the Browns’ only shot to win this game will be to keep the offense off the field as much as possible.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

5 mins ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Reveals His Thoughts On P.J. Walker's Sunday Start

7 mins ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

49ers At Browns: Week 6 Predictions

18 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Discusses Za'Darius Smith's Impact On Defense

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Player Claims 49ers Game Will Be 'Personal' For Browns

19 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About 49ers

24 hours ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns CB Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Superstar Confirms He's A Browns Fan

1 day ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns' Chances Against 49ers

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Myles Garrett Can Make Browns History This Sunday

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Makes His Thoughts Clear On QB Uncertainty

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analysts Comment On The Importance Of Deshaun Watson's Situation

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Veteran For His Leadership

2 days ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Continue Concerning Trend If P.J. Walker Starts On Sunday

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Sends A Warning To Deshaun Watson After Recent Controversy

2 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Discusses Confusing Browns QB Situation

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Discuss Impact of A Poor Week 6 Deshaun Watson Game

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Kyle Shanahan's Record Against Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks to Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Had Shocking Admission About His Start

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Struggle To Make Big Plays This Season

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns DT Sends a Message Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

3 days ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns Defender Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

3 days ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

No more pages to load