David Njoku Hit A Major Milestone On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns had a big decision to make at the recent NFL trade deadline. Tight end David Njoku is going to be a free agent at the end of the season, and with the playoffs looking like a long shot, they could’ve traded him.

There were many reports that the Green Bay Packers reached out to inquire about his availability in the wake of Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury. The Browns, however, weren’t interested in cutting ties with their veteran.

Fortunately, they did not, and he responded with a touchdown catch against the New York Jets that helped him climb the Browns’ record books.

“David Njoku now tied 6th with Mac Speedie (33) for all time Browns TDs,” Mac Blank wrote on X.

Njoku has been looking for a contract extension for months. Reports about it date to the end of last season, and the fact that they haven’t come to an agreement is somewhat odd.

Then again, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, and that’s not because of a lack of options. If anything, he just loves the team and the community.

The Browns already have a suitable replacement in rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who looks like a star in the making. But if they can keep both of them around, even better.

Njoku likely will continue to make more history in the second half of the season. Hopefully, his future touchdown receptions will lead to some wins.

