David Njoku Injury Update

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

It has not been a good day for the Cleveland Browns, their fans, or their coaches.

In an effort to find a very small sliver of a silver lining about the Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, here is an update on tight end David Njoku’s ankle injury.

Spoiler alert: it may not be that bad even though at the time it looked daunting.

That is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

 

What Schefter Is Reporting

Schefter tweeted that Njoku suffered a sprained ankle.

Schefter’s source indicated that it “isn’t serious,” and “he will be OK.”

Of course, tests will be done tomorrow.

That could mean Njoku may not miss any time or could miss the Week 8 Cincinnati game and take advantage of the Week 9 bye to heal further.

 

David Njoku In 2022

Through seven games, he has 347 yards on 27 catches.

He was targeted 35 times.

This means he is a solid performer when the ball is directed at him with an average of 12.9 yards per reception.

Njoku also is utilized as a blocker so the stats do not tell the full story about his efforts this season.

He is one of the players that many believed would have a breakout season in 2022 after getting the new contract and the TE1 position.

In an effort to calm down fans’ concerns about his well-being, Njoku took to social media on Sunday evening to let everyone know he would “be back soon.”

That is definitely good news!

