David Njoku Injury Update

It has not been a good day for the Cleveland Browns, their fans, or their coaches.

In an effort to find a very small sliver of a silver lining about the Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, here is an update on tight end David Njoku’s ankle injury.

Spoiler alert: it may not be that bad even though at the time it looked daunting.

David Njoku was ruled out with an ankle injury. Here’s his last touch before being ruled out. Left foot looks to plant and defender torques him into an eversion/high ankle mechanism. Could be out several weeks. We’ll wait on reports from the #browns

CC @fantasypts pic.twitter.com/aNh9iv0Oi1 — Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) October 23, 2022

That is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

What Schefter Is Reporting

Schefter tweeted that Njoku suffered a sprained ankle.

Schefter’s source indicated that it “isn’t serious,” and “he will be OK.”

Browns’ TE David Njoku, who was in a walking boot and on crutches after today’s game in Baltimore, suffered a sprained ankle that, in the words of one source, “isn’t serious.” There will be added tests to determine full extent of injury but “he will be OK.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Of course, tests will be done tomorrow.

That could mean Njoku may not miss any time or could miss the Week 8 Cincinnati game and take advantage of the Week 9 bye to heal further.

David Njoku In 2022

Through seven games, he has 347 yards on 27 catches.

He was targeted 35 times.

This means he is a solid performer when the ball is directed at him with an average of 12.9 yards per reception.

Njoku also is utilized as a blocker so the stats do not tell the full story about his efforts this season.

He is one of the players that many believed would have a breakout season in 2022 after getting the new contract and the TE1 position.

Be back soon 🦁 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) October 23, 2022

In an effort to calm down fans’ concerns about his well-being, Njoku took to social media on Sunday evening to let everyone know he would “be back soon.”

That is definitely good news!