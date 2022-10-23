Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game to divisional rival Baltimore.

This marks the fourth consecutive loss by this 2022 team.

They were 2-1 after Week 3 and now fall to 2-5.

It is alarming and upsetting plus any other unhappy emotion you can think of.

Here is how the fans dealt with those emotions on social media.

1. Disappointment

Disappointment is becoming the norm.

Another day of disappointing football. #Browns — Jeremy North (@Batman11800000) October 23, 2022

Fans are becoming numb to the disappointment; they are downright exhausted from what they are seeing week in and week out.

Being a #Browns fan is exhausting but this is the life we choose 🧡🤎 — Jennifer Snook (@Jennife54427553) October 23, 2022

Twitter user Tyvis Powell said it well.

He said:

“Losing isn’t the worst thing in the world, getting used to it is.”

Losing isn’t the worst thing in the world, getting used to it is. Don’t get comfortable with the saying “we’re close.” They say “when u want to succeed as bad as you want to breath then you’ll be successful.” Become obsessed with winning! The season isn’t over yet. #Browns — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) October 23, 2022

He also points out that the Browns need to “become obsessed with winning.”

He concludes by saying:

“The season isn’t over yet.”

Others do not share this fan’s optimism.

The image of Charlie Brown attempting to kick the football was posted by Nitro to convey the frustration.

2. Envy

Another common emotion is envy.

Other teams seem to have it together and make things look easy.

The Chiefs are a great example.

Does anybody else get sad when you watch The Chiefs? Everything they do just works. Unlike the #Browns. — thefastman (@dicksteubig) October 23, 2022

Watching this Chiefs/49ers game is a gloom reminder of how far away the #Browns are from being a true contender in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/agiTtYRlhV — SandyAlomarsBelt (@althea_4017) October 23, 2022

One fan even pointed out that the Panthers won in Week 7 after firing coaches and trading players, but the Browns remain steadfast and unwilling to make any changes during the season.

The Panthers fired Coaches, traded a starting WR, a Starting RB, and won. #Browns fans: "We can't make moves. We have to stay put. Keep Brissett in. Keep Joe Woods. Watson will save them. blah blah blah" 😂😂😂 — DawgPoundSound (@DawgPoundSound) October 23, 2022

3. Sadness About David Njoku’s Injury

There was a lot to unpack from this loss.

If the mistakes and officiating were not bad enough, David Njoku got injured.

It’s such a bummer that David Njoku got injured. He was having a Pro Bowl/All-Pro season and showing why he got that big contract. Brutal. 😔 #Browns — Big Mike (@big_mike9169) October 23, 2022

Njoku himself tried to ease fans’ concerns with a Sunday evening tweet saying:

“Be back soon.”

Be back soon 🦁 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) October 23, 2022

Nearly every response included well wishes for a quick recovery.

Bring a Head Coach with you. — Scott Allen Hill (@ScottHill216) October 23, 2022

Scott Allen Hill added a stipulation to Njoku’s healthy return by writing:

“Bring a Head Coach with you.”

It is a rough day to be a Cleveland Browns fan.