Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Ravens

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game to divisional rival Baltimore.

This marks the fourth consecutive loss by this 2022 team.

They were 2-1 after Week 3 and now fall to 2-5.

It is alarming and upsetting plus any other unhappy emotion you can think of.

Here is how the fans dealt with those emotions on social media.

 

1. Disappointment 

Disappointment is becoming the norm.

Fans are becoming numb to the disappointment; they are downright exhausted from what they are seeing week in and week out.

Twitter user Tyvis Powell said it well.

He said:

“Losing isn’t the worst thing in the world, getting used to it is.”

He also points out that the Browns need to “become obsessed with winning.”

He concludes by saying:

“The season isn’t over yet.”

Others do not share this fan’s optimism.

The image of Charlie Brown attempting to kick the football was posted by Nitro to convey the frustration.

 

2. Envy

Another common emotion is envy.

Other teams seem to have it together and make things look easy.

The Chiefs are a great example.

One fan even pointed out that the Panthers won in Week 7 after firing coaches and trading players, but the Browns remain steadfast and unwilling to make any changes during the season.

 

3. Sadness About David Njoku’s Injury

There was a lot to unpack from this loss.

If the mistakes and officiating were not bad enough, David Njoku got injured.

Njoku himself tried to ease fans’ concerns with a Sunday evening tweet saying:

“Be back soon.”

Nearly every response included well wishes for a quick recovery.

Scott Allen Hill added a stipulation to Njoku’s healthy return by writing:

“Bring a Head Coach with you.”

It is a rough day to be a Cleveland Browns fan.

 

 

 

