Signs Are Pointing To A Bigger Role For Overlooked Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns had a slew of promising rookies last season, but they also had a few newcomers who didn’t get as much notice and attention. But just because a player didn’t have a breakout first year doesn’t mean they should be overlooked heading into the second season.

Running back Dylan Sampson may not have created as much buzz as some of his fellow Cleveland rookies, but he could still play a vital role for the Browns.

That’s according to Spencer German, who spoke about why Sampson could have a big role in Todd Monken’s offensive system.

“I think Dylan Sampson is somebody who that bodes well for. He’s going to fly under the radar. He’s not Quinshon Judkins. He’s not your workhorse lead running back of this group, and he certainly isn’t going to be some power running back either. He’s more of a pass-catching scat back, if you will. I think there’s a role for him, and it probably hasn’t been talked about enough,” German said.

Sampson appeared in 15 games in 2025, starting in two of them. During that time, he racked up 175 yards on 65 attempts.

He was selected as the 126th pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft, so many people didn’t expect major things from him. As Quinshon Judkins progressed in the season, it seemed like the role for Sampson diminished more and more.

But he’s a young player who was impressive during his first season, and is known for his pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

Now coming into his second season, Sampson is just one of several players in Cleveland who are hoping to make a strong impression on the new coaching staff.

He’ll still have to compete, but there are numerous people who believe in what Sampson can do, and they think he could exceed expectations in 2026.

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