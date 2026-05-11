Browns Rookie Is Drawing Rave Reviews From Minicamp

Cleveland Browns fans were mostly excited to see how the team attacked the 2026 NFL Draft. They had pressing needs at offensive line and wide receiver, and used their first three picks to add at both positions.

Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston were all highly regarded offensive players coming into the draft, and if they live up to their potential, they could immediately impact that side of the ball in Cleveland.

They didn’t neglect their defense entirely, using the latter of their two second-round picks to acquire S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. McNeil-Warren was among the top safety prospects in this year’s pool, and he could also make an immediate impact on this secondary.

The pick was given praise when it happened, and it looks like he’s living up to the part. Insider Daniel Oyefusi noted this, indicating how impressive he was during the rookie minicamp.

“EMW was impressive yesterday, rarely seemed to be out of position. The best safeties in the NFL today do most of their damage near the LOS. He’ll play multiple positions, but he has the potential to make a real impact in the box,” Oyefusi said.

EMW was really impressive yesterday, rarely seemed to be out of position. The best safeties in the NFL today do most of their damage near the LOS. He’ll play multiple positions, but he has the potential to make a real impact in the box. https://t.co/pNCiPutXMT — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 10, 2026

Some rookies struggle when they get to the NFL, mainly because the game is too quick for them. Missed assignments, dropped passes, and throwing interceptions are three of the most common blunders for young players in this league.

It’s just minicamp at this point, but McNeil-Warren doesn’t seem to have any problems with the game being too quick for him. It appears that he’s poised in the face of adversity, which is generally a good sign leading into the season.

Fans need to wait to see how he performs in a real game before passing judgment on the rookie safety, but the eye test looks strong. The Browns’ defense was already one of the league’s best in 2025, and if they’ve improved at all with this rookie class, they could be that much more dominant in 2026. McNeil-Warren could be a massive piece of this overhauled roster, a welcome sight for a team that’s had so much go wrong in previous seasons.

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Insider Proposes Surprising Role For Browns Rookie QB Taylen Green